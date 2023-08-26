Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Anil Seetharam Sells 50,202 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) Director Anil Seetharam sold 50,202 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $6,169,825.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,239,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,318,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $122.36. 542,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,015. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after buying an additional 135,809,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after buying an additional 2,448,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after buying an additional 742,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

