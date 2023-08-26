Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. 74,793,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,430,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.