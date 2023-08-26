Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.61. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 76,634 shares traded.

ADVM has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

