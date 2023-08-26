Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The business had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Affirm Trading Up 28.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

