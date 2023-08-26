Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Affirm by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

