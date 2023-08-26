Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. Affirm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

Affirm Stock Up 28.8 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 48.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.