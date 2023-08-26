Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 338.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $72,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 1,550,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

