Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 158.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 77,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,694,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares during the last quarter.

A opened at $119.68 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

