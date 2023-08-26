AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Trading Down 0.2%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIBRF shares. UBS Group raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

