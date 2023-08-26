Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKBA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

