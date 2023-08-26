Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of AKBA opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,330,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 992,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.