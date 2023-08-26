ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

