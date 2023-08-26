ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 518.2% in August

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 518.2% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) by 1,981.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.30% of ALPS Active REIT ETF worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock remained flat at $24.12 during midday trading on Friday. 463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

