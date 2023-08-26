ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Trading Down 2.1%

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94. Approximately 6,790 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

Get ALPS O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 18,383.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.