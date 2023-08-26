Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ameren

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

