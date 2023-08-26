American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

