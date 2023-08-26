American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,496,881 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 126.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Cytokinetics worth $94,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,211,653.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,924.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,020 shares of company stock worth $3,039,725. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.