American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,853,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $631,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,557,000 after buying an additional 140,407 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 517,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,392,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 20,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,383,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

