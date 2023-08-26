American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,818 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $78,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

