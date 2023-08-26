American Century Companies Inc. Has $74.28 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $74,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
