American Century Companies Inc. Has $88.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.83% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $88,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

