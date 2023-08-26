American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 7.89% of Compass Diversified worth $108,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Compass Diversified stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $524.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 256.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 45,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Articles

