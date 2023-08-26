American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,705,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,004,107 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $112,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

