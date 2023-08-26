American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kroger worth $80,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

