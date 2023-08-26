American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $84,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $481.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.87 and a 200-day moving average of $427.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.