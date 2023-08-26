American Century Companies Inc. Sells 268,083 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268,083 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $91,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,610 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.