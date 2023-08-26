American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.