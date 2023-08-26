American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

