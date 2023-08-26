American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,728 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $244,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 35,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 9,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,587. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

