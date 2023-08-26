American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

