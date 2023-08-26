American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,827,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,186,000 after buying an additional 72,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $177.53. 1,174,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $268.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

