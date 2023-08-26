Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Sold by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,500 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.15% of Americas Silver worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americas Silver by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,404,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Americas Silver Trading Down 4.8 %

USAS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 208,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,350. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

