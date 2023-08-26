Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 8.94% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $21,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 166,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

