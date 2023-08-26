Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

ADI stock opened at $178.16 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,440,000 after acquiring an additional 703,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

