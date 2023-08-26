Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target at $54.29

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $184,123.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $1,294,776. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,728,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,403,000 after purchasing an additional 415,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

