Analysts Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Target Price at $5.77

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

ONCT opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.