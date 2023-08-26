Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Target Price at $35.75

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SCGLY stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

