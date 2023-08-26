Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tremor International (TRMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ: TRMR) in the last few weeks:

8/24/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Tremor International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $7.50.

Tremor International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 137,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tremor International Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Tremor International Ltd alerts:

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1,610.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tremor International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Tremor International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tremor International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tremor International by 7,745.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.