Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tremor International (TRMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ: TRMR) in the last few weeks:
- 8/24/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2023 – Tremor International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $7.50.
Tremor International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRMR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 137,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tremor International Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.72.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
