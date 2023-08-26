Analyzing Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) & Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Summit Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A Summit Midstream Partners -15.43% -8.81% -2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Gas Services and Summit Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Summit Midstream Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Summit Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Midstream Partners is more favorable than Kodiak Gas Services.

46.5% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Summit Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Midstream Partners $369.59 million 0.39 -$140.60 million ($8.04) -1.71

Kodiak Gas Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Midstream Partners.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats Summit Midstream Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. Its unconventional resource basins include the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which include the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado; the Permian Basin that comprise the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp shale formations in New Mexico; the Piceance Basin, which include the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado; the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia. The company also owns an ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which owns and operates natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization facility in the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Summit Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.