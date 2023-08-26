Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $534.01. 1,511,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,098. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

