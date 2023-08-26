Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

ODFL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.04. The company had a trading volume of 389,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,598. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $429.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

