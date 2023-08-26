Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average of $152.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.