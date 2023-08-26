Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,421,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,365,000 after buying an additional 164,737 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $4,856,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $52.62. 1,106,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

