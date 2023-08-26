Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $635,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Bank of America upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

NYSE:TDG traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $864.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,051. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $876.67 and a 200-day moving average of $800.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

