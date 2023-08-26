Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

NASDAQ ON traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

