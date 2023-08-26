Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,327. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.03 and a 200-day moving average of $226.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

