Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.45 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $199.00 million and $5.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,057.34 or 1.00021519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02003608 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $6,562,250.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.