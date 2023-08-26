Ankr One Day Volume Tops $4.85 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $198.94 million and $4.85 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02003608 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $6,562,250.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

