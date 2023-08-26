Ann Varanakis Sells 5,661 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.57 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 832,246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,727,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 429,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.