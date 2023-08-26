Ann Varanakis Sells 5,661 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Free Report) insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.57 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.97.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 832,246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,727,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 429,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.