ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.56 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 2.5649 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.24.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 1.5 %

ANPDY stock opened at $279.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.52. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $219.33 and a 1 year high of $396.80.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.